Bo Nix News: Overcomes three INTs in Week 15 win

Nix completed 20 of 33 passes for 130 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts. He added eight rushing attempts for 23 yards.

Nix reverted to the poor form he showed early in the season, throwing an interception on Denver's first drive and adding another two picks in the third quarter. He connected with Adam Trautman for a 13-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and after Denver's defense held the fort while Nix found his game, the rookie quarterback created some breathing room with fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 15 and 20 yards to Nate Adkins and Courtland Sutton. Nix has a 4:5 TD:INT in his last two starts after posting an 8:0 mark over the three preceding games, so he'll look to clean up the mistakes on a short week Thursday against the Chargers.