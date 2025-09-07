Nix entered 2025 with high expectations after closing the 2024 season with multiple passing touchdowns in seven of his last eight regular-season games. He couldn't carry that momentum into a home matchup against a Titans' defense that is projected to be below-average, as he averaged only 4.4 yards per attempt while throwing a pair of picks on ill-advised throws. Nix did manage a 22-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton just before halftime, but this wasn't the start he hoped for to begin his sophomore campaign.