Boye Mafe Injury: Not playing vs. Detroit

Mafe (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Lions, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Mafe injured his knee in Week 2 against the Patriots. He was able to play in Week 3 against Miami, but the 2022 second-round pick was unable to practice in any capacity this week and will not play Monday. Mafe's next opportunity to play will be Week 5 against the Giants on Oct. 6. The Seahawks' linebacker corps will be thin Monday due to Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu (knee) both being ruled out, while Jerome Baker (hamstring) and Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are listed as questionable. That opens the door for more snaps on defense for rotational linebackers Derick Hall and Dre'Mont Jones.