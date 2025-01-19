Braden Fiske Injury: Won't return to divisional round

Fiske (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Eagles.

Fiske injured his knee after recording a sack in the first half. The standout rookie's absence will leave the Rams without one of their best interior pass rushers, though defensive end Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Jared Verse will still pose dangerous threats versus the Eagles. The nature and severity of Fiske's injury are still unclear, so it will be worth monitoring his health if the Rams win versus Philadelphia and advance to next Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Commanders.