Braden Fiske News: Sacks Murray twice in Week 17

Fiske talled 2.0 sacks during the Rams' 13-9 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Both of Fiske's sacks came in the first half of Saturday's game. His first takedown of Kyler Murray was for a 17-yard loss midway through the first quarter, and Fiske followed that up with an eight-yard sack on Murray on the final play of the second quarter. Fiske -- the rookie second-round pick out of Florida State -- is up to 8.0 tackles through 16 regular-season games, and he has a shot at reaching double digits during the Rams' regular-season finale against the Seahawks next Sunday.