Braelon Allen News: Back to reduced role Thursday

Allen rushed four times for nine yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Jets' 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Allen had flashed with 12 carries and a rushing touchdown in Week 8 against the Patriots, but four days later, the rookie was back under 10 rushing yards and without a catch for the third time in the last four games. Allen's usage is clearly volatile from week to week despite the success he's enjoyed at times, leaving him as an unreliable option for a Week 10 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 10.