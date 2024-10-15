Braelon Allen News: Has crucial TD called back

Allen rushed three times for eight yards and didn't catch either of his two targets in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

After shaking up their coaching staff, the Jets recommitted to Breece Hall as their clear No. 1 running back, as Hall finished with 169 scrimmage yards on 23 touches. Allen notably got a look by the goal line and converted it for a go-ahead four-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, only to have the touchdown called back on a ticky-tack holding call away from the play. The rookie power back will look to make the most of his limited opportunities behind Hall in Pittsburgh on Sunday.