Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen News: Has crucial TD called back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

Allen rushed three times for eight yards and didn't catch either of his two targets in Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills.

After shaking up their coaching staff, the Jets recommitted to Breece Hall as their clear No. 1 running back, as Hall finished with 169 scrimmage yards on 23 touches. Allen notably got a look by the goal line and converted it for a go-ahead four-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, only to have the touchdown called back on a ticky-tack holding call away from the play. The rookie power back will look to make the most of his limited opportunities behind Hall in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Braelon Allen
New York Jets
