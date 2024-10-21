Braelon Allen News: Just three touches again

Allen rushed twice for four yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

Allen was pushing for a timeshare with Breece Hall early in the season, but the rookie has faded into clear backup territory in the last two games, with six touches compared to Hall's 41 over that span. The shiftier Hall is better with the ball in space as a pass catcher out of the backfield, and the Jets' struggling offensive line hasn't opened up many holes for either running back on the ground. Allen will be little more than a bench stash in fantasy unless his usage trends back up.