Braelon Allen News: Set to help fill in for Hall

Allen is expected to take on an expanded role out of the Jets backfield Sunday against the Dolphins due to Breece Hall (knee) being ruled out for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets aren't planning on shutting Hall down for the season, but with the star tailback set to miss his first game of 2024 on Sunday, Allen could be in store for the biggest snap and touch counts of his young career. Allen hasn't played more than 36 percent of snaps or handled more than 14 touches in any of the Jets' first 12 games, and though he reeled off some impressive runs early on in the season, he's averaging just 2.8 yards per carry over his last eight outings. Despite the poor results of late, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Allen still looks best suited to serve as the Jets' top option on early downs, though he may cede pass-catching duties to fellow rookie Isaiah Davis, who recorded three receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Week 13 loss to the Seahawks. The Jets may also look to give a few snaps to the speedy Kene Nwangwu, who returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown last week.