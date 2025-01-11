Brandin Echols News: Has promising 2024 campaign

Echols logged 40 tackles (29 solo), three pass defenses (including two interceptions) and a recovered fumble over 16 games (four starts) during the regular season.

Echols' role fluctuated significantly throughout the campaign -- for example, he logged over 90 percent of New York's defensive snaps in four games but played exclusively on special teams in four other contests. Nonetheless, he co-led New York with two pickoffs, marking the second time four career campaigns he's notched multiple interceptions. Echols will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and if he returns to the Jets he has an opportunity to move into a starting role with fellow cornerback D.J. Reed unlikely to be back.