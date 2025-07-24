Brandon Aubrey News: Participating in practice
Aubrey (shoulder) kicked field goals during Thursday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Aubrey underwent surgery on his shoulder during the offseason, but the third-year kicker has recovered from the procedure and will be a full participant in training camp. Aubrey is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he went 40-for-47 on field-goal attempts (including 14-for-17 from 50-plus yards) and made all 30 of his extra-point tries across 17 regular-season games.
