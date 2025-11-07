McManus logged a full practice Thursday for the first time since he tweaked his right quad during Week 6 prep, which initially led to back-to-back absences. He then was able to kick Weeks 8 and 9, but the results (4-for-7 FGAs, 4-for-4 PATs) were mixed during those contests. Even before suffering the injury, McManus was 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-12 on extra points, so his reliability still is in question. Having said that, he'll get the nod over Lucas Havrisik for a third straight game Monday.