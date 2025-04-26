Branson Taylor News: Taken by Bolts in sixth round

The Chargers selected Taylor in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 199th overall.

Taylor started in 21 games over the final three years of his college career at Pittsburgh, 18 of which came at left tackle. He played in just six games in 2024 after suffering a season-ending knee injury, which limited him during much of the draft process. Taylor showed pass-slide quickness and mobility to respond to edge rushers, but his lack of arm length could limit him at the NFL level.