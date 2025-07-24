Brashard Smith News: Mixing in with starters a bit

Kansas City's first-team offense featured a "sprinkling" of Smith on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com.

Derrick notes that Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell got more first-team reps, which shouldn't be surprising given that all three have experience as NFL starters. Smith is merely a rookie seventh-round pick, but he's probably the most natural pass catcher of the bunch and isn't far behind Pacheco in terms of pure speed (4.39 40 at the 2025 Combine). While he may have been disappointed with lasting until the final round of the draft, Smith now has a chance to compete for touches immediately, joining a quality offense with a below-average RB group.