Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Braxton Berrios headshot

Braxton Berrios Injury: Begins battle for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Berrios (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jonathan Alexander and Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Berrios made his practice debut Wednesday and played with the second and third-team quarterbacks. He reportedly had a good day, which he'll likely need to stack to make the roster. Berrios is also a good special teams contributor, which could be another path to him sticking with the team.

Braxton Berrios
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now