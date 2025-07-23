Braxton Berrios Injury: Begins battle for roster spot
Berrios (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Jonathan Alexander and Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Berrios made his practice debut Wednesday and played with the second and third-team quarterbacks. He reportedly had a good day, which he'll likely need to stack to make the roster. Berrios is also a good special teams contributor, which could be another path to him sticking with the team.
