Braxton Jones Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Jones will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a left ankle fracture that he suffered in Chicago's 34-17 loss to Detroit on Sunday, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Jones had to be carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg during Sunday's loss. Additional testing confirmed the diagnosis of a fractured left ankle, and the subsequent surgery will put an end to Jones' 2024 campaign. He started in all 12 games he played in this year, and while he won't play in the final two games of the regular season, he is expected to be fully recovered from his procedure by the time training camp starts in July of 2025. Larry Borom will likely serve as Chicago's starting left tackle over the last two games of the 2024 regular season due to Jones' injury.