Versatility was the name of the game for the UDFA from Oklahoma State, as he contributed on three facets on the stat sheet. Presley snagged a five-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett late in the fourth quarter, which he helped set up with an impressive 38-yard kickoff return. The top five wideouts on the roster are near locks to make the team, leaving the sixth spot as a battle between incumbent Xavier Smith, Britain Covey, Mario Williams, Tru Edwards (undisclosed) and Drake Stoops. If Presley is able to continue showing his abilities as a return man, he may press Smith for one of the final roster spots in a talented wide receiver room.