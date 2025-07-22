Brevin Jordan Injury: Progressing in ACL recovery

Jordan (knee) is running at "high speeds" but is expected to be eased back in at training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last season and missed the remainder of the year. Now 10 months out from the injury, Jordan should be close to 100 percent health by the time Week 1 rolls around. Jordan figures to be in line to handle TE2 duties in Houston behind Dalton Schultz.