Brevin Jordan headshot

Brevin Jordan Injury: Progressing in ACL recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Jordan (knee) is running at "high speeds" but is expected to be eased back in at training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last season and missed the remainder of the year. Now 10 months out from the injury, Jordan should be close to 100 percent health by the time Week 1 rolls around. Jordan figures to be in line to handle TE2 duties in Houston behind Dalton Schultz.

Brevin Jordan
Houston Texans
