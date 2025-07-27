Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Brevyn Spann-Ford headshot

Brevyn Spann-Ford Injury: Injurs leg Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Spann-Ford suffered a leg injury during Dallas' practice Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Spann-Ford rolled his ankle while blocking on a run play. He was in line to serve as the team's third-string tight end behind Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, but John Stephens could be in line for an expanded role should Spann-Ford end up being sidelined for an extended period of time.

Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now