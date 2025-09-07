Per Pelissero, Bowers indicated afterward that he's fine, with the tight end noting that he took a little hit on his knee (which he got checked out ) and that there are no concerns moving forward. Meanwhile, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Bowers wanted to return to Sunday's game, but the Raiders training staff elected to hold him out. In any case, added context regarding Bowers' Week 2 status will arrive no later than Thursday, when Las Vegas takes the practice field ahead of next Monday's contest against the Chargers.