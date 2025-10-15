Bowers is standing on the sideline in shorts, which come as no surprise after reports this past weekend suggested he's unlikely to return for Week 7 at Kansas City. He initially suffered a PCL injury and bone bruise in Week 1, and it now seems the goal may be a return after the Raiders' Week 8 bye. TE Michael Mayer filled in admirably during Sunday's 20-10 win over Tennessee, catching five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on a team-high seven targets (while playing 91 percent of snaps on offense).