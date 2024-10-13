Brock Bowers News: Double-digit targets again

Bowers recorded nine receptions on 10 targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

With both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) sidelined, Bowers was able to serve as the Raiders' top pass catcher for the second consecutive week. Aidan O'Connell was hesitant to push the ball down the field, leaving Bowers to do the majority of his damage after the catch. While his stat line is impressive enough, he also served as the lead blocker on Alexander Mattison's touchdown run in the first quarter and also had a one-handed catch wiped away by a penalty. Even once Meyers and potentially Adams return to the offense, Bowers has shown enough to maintain a significant role.