Brock Bowers News: First pro touchdown

Bowers recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-18 loss to the Broncos.

Bowers was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal game for the Raiders, and he began his day with an impressive 57-yard touchdown during which he leaped over a defender and then broke free for the long score. He was otherwise used primarily in short areas of the field, though his 12 targets were a season high. Quarterback play will likely be a problem for at least the rest of 2024, but Bowers could take over as the top pass-catching option in the absence of Davante Adams.