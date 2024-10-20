Brock Bowers News: Ten catches in Week 7 loss

Bowers caught 10 of 14 targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams.

Bowers continues to lead all NFL tight ends in receiving yards, with 477 through seven games, and he's the clear No. 1 target in the Raiders' passing game following Tuesday's trade of Davante Adams to the Jets. Despite finding success regardless of whether Vegas deploys Aidan O'Connell -- who exited in the first half Sunday due to a thumb injury -- or Gardner Minshew under center, the rookie first-round pick has been held back by the lack of talent around him, as Bowers has just one touchdown, and his first end-zone target of the season came in the fourth quarter against the Rams. Bowers has a juicy Week 8 matchup coming up against a Kansas City defense that has allowed the most yards in the league to tight ends.