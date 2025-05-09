Brock Lampe News: Inks deal with Patriots

Lampe signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Lampe began his collegiate career as a linebacker before switching to fullback, spending all four years at Northern Illinois. He was considered one of the best fullbacks in all of college football last season, logging seven carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, along with nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown through the air. Now in New England, Lampe is expected to compete for a depth spot on the Patriots' active roster and potentially contribute on special teams throughout the summer.