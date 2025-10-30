Purdy has strung together eight consecutive limited listings on 49ers injury reports as he seeks his first game action since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan told Wagoner that he didn't think it was a "long shot" for Purdy to play Week 9, but the fourth-year signal-caller now has just one more chance to get back to full Friday before San Francisco potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants. If Purdy is sidelined again this weekend, Mac Jones would make his seventh start of the season.