Purdy sustained what has been labeled as a turf toe variant in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seahawks, and he was also listed with a left shoulder injury on the 49ers' Week 2 report. The toe injury appears to be the more significant issue and is expected to sideline Purdy for anywhere between 2-to-5 weeks, but the 49ers haven't closed the door on the quarterback returning by the short end of that timetable. Considering that Purdy didn't practice in any fashion Week 2, he would likely need to advance to at least limited participation at some point next week to have a realistic shot at suiting up against the Cardinals. Mac Jones will direct the San Francisco offense in Purdy's stead this Sunday and tentatively looks to be the favorite to start under center for the 49ers in Week 3.