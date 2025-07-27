Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Bryce Ford-Wheaton headshot

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Suffers leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Ford-Wheaton suffered a leg injury during the Giants' practice Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Ford-Wheaton reportedly went down on a non-contact injury while on offense and eventually had to be carted off the field. If the 2023 undrafted free agent ends up being forced to miss an extended period of time, the team could be without one of their top special-teams contributors for a portion of the regular season.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now