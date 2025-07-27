Bryce Ford-Wheaton Injury: Tears Achilles in practice Sunday
Ford-Wheaton suffered a torn Achilles during the Giants' practice Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athleticreports.
The leg injury that led to Ford-Wheaton being carted off the field has now been diagnosed as a torn Achilles. The 25-year-old will likely be forced to miss the entirety of upcoming season and will shift his focus to getting healthy for the 2026 campaign.
