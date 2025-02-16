Fantasy Football
Bryce Huff headshot

Bryce Huff News: Limited by injury in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Huff finished the 2024 season with 13 total tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also forcing a fumble over 12 regular-season games.

Huff joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the team. The linebacker never had more than three tackles in a game during the regular season while also missing five contests with a wrist injury. Huff will look to have a greater impact on the team in 2025.

Bryce Huff
Philadelphia Eagles
