Bryce Huff News: Limited by injury in 2024

Huff finished the 2024 season with 13 total tackles (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also forcing a fumble over 12 regular-season games.

Huff joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the team. The linebacker never had more than three tackles in a game during the regular season while also missing five contests with a wrist injury. Huff will look to have a greater impact on the team in 2025.