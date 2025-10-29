In his return to practice Wednesday, Young was a full participant, taking all the first-team reps in the process, as Canales told Newton. Canales also called Young "day-to-day" due to the high right-ankle sprain that he suffered Week 7 at the Jets, per Newton. Andy Dalton started in place of Young this past Sunday against the Bills, but he came out of that contest with a right thumb injury that didn't allow him to practice Wednesday. Depending on how Young fares Thursday and Friday, he seems poised to miss just one game as a result of the injury.