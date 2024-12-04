Bub Means Injury: Returns to practice

Means (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This opens a 21-day window in which Means can practice without being placed on the active roster. He may have a large role once he's deemed healthy, having stepped in as a starter prior to suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 8. Rashid Shaheed suffered a season-ending knee injury around the same time, and Chris Olave later landed on injured reserve with a concussion. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kevin Austin have taken most of the WR snaps for New Orleans in recent weeks.