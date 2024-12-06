Bub Means Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Big Blue
Means (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Means was placed on injured reserve Nov. 2 due to a high-ankle sprain that he picked up in Week 8 against the Chargers. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, but after opening the week as a limited practice participant, he logged consecutive DNPs Thursday and Friday. Means' next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.
