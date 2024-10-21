Cade Stover News: One catch in loss

Stover caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Green Bay in Week 7.

The passing attack struggled in this game, as quarterback C.J. Stroud was held to 86 yards while completing just 10 of 21 throws. However, Stover continued a pace of roughly one target per week. The rookie tight end has five catches on six targets for 66 yards through seven contests. Stover is firmly behind Dalton Schultz but has become more prominent, averaging 26 snaps over the last five weeks since Brevin Jordan suffered a season-ending knee injury.