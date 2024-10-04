Caedan Wallace Injury: Set to hit IR

Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Friday that Wallace (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Wallace hasn't officially been placed on IR yet; however, he's set to miss an extended period of time after sustaining an ankle injury during the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the 49ers. Vederian Lowe could start at left tackle Sunday after missing the Patriots' last two contests with a knee issue, but if he's unable to go as well, expect Demontrey Jacobs to protect Jacoby Brissett's blindside.