Caleb Farley News: Fresh start in Carolina

The Panthers signed Farley to the practice squad Tuesday, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Farley will find a new home in Carolina, and Schultz relays that the 25-year-old corner should soon be elevated to the active roster. Farley's NFL journey has been ravaged with injuries since he was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in just 12 regular-season games in his first two years in the league before sitting out the entire 2023 season due to a back injury. Farley suffered another setback during Titans' training camp when he suffered a hamstring injury, and he was ultimately waived ahead of roster cuts in late August. Should he see time on the active roster, Farley will provide depth in the Panthers' secondary behind staring corners Michael Jackson and Jaycee Horn.