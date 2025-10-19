Williams' final line underscores the unremarkable performance he authored in the double-digit home win. The 2024 first overall pick averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and generally scuffled against a beatable Saints defense, posting his lowest passing yardage total of the campaign. Williams did connect on another three completions of 20+ yards, and his 20 such passes on the season are exactly half the tally he generated in that category across 17 regular-season games in 2024. Williams next faces off with an inconsistent Ravens defense on the road in a Week 8 matchup next Sunday afternoon.