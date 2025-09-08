Williams got the Ben Johnson era off to an efficient start, hitting his first 10 throws under Chicago's new head coach and play caller. That strong stretch also included a nine-yard Williams rushing touchdown to cap the opening drive. His first miss was a costly one, though, as it came on fourth down well into Vikings territory. Chicago took a 17-6 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings responded with 21 unanswered points before Williams finally stemmed the bleeding with a one-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 2:02 remaining. The Bears got the ball back in the final seconds but couldn't muster a final push. Williams' rushing production was encouraging, but he struggled with accuracy after his hot start through the air. He'll try to put together a more complete performance against the Lions in Week 2.