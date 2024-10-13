Calijah Kancey Injury: Questionable, but set for 2024 debut

Kancey (calf) is listed as questionable but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he's taking an injury designation into Sunday, Kancey never looked to be at much risk of missing the contest after turning in full practices Wednesday through Friday. The second-year defensive tackle will be officially cleared when Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Kancey had missed the Buccaneers' first five games of the season due to the calf injury, which he suffered while practicing leading up to Week 1.