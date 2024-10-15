Fantasy Football
Calijah Kancey News: Records sack in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

Kancey (calf) tallied two tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Kancey finally completed his recovery from a pre-Week 1 calf issue to make his long-awaited season debut, and the second-year edge rusher found a way to make an immediate impact. Kancey brought down Spencer Rattler during his 44 snaps, and he could be set for a bump in participation during a challenging Week 7 home Monday night matchup against the dangerous Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Calijah Kancey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
