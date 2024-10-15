Calijah Kancey News: Records sack in season debut

Kancey (calf) tallied two tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Kancey finally completed his recovery from a pre-Week 1 calf issue to make his long-awaited season debut, and the second-year edge rusher found a way to make an immediate impact. Kancey brought down Spencer Rattler during his 44 snaps, and he could be set for a bump in participation during a challenging Week 7 home Monday night matchup against the dangerous Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.