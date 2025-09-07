Ridley led the Titans in targets and receptions, but he was not efficient with his chances and was slightly out of sync with Cameron Ward. The duo connected for a 13-yard gain early in the fourth quarter, Ridley's longest catch of the day. However, he had a few passes glance off his hands later in the contest as the Titans tried to mount a comeback, and Ridley had a particularly costly drop on the team's final offensive possession. While it was a disappointing opening line, Ridley should be in for better performances moving forward thanks to his secure role in the Titans' offense.