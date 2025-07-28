Calvin Ridley News: Showing rapport with Ward

Ridley caught several deep passes from Cameron Ward during Saturday's practice, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Ward aired out several deep pass attempts during the practice session, hitting Ridley on a 40-yard shot as he was covered by Roger McCreary. Ridley also made a diving catch later on another deep route, displaying rapport early on in camp with his rookie quarterback. Given the projected improved offensive line and quarterback play around him in 2025, Ridley should be in a good position to post his third consecutive 1,000 receiving-yard season.