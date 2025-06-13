Cam Akers News: Gets chance with Saints

The Saints signed Akers to a contract Friday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

In his fifth NFL campaign in 2024, Akers split time between the Texans and Vikings, recording 104 carries for 444 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns and 14 catches (on 18 targets) for 68 yards and three more TDs. He entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and went without much interest until New Orleans' mandatory minicamp this week, when he worked out for the team. Akers showed enough to earn another opportunity, but he joins a crowded backfield behind No. 1 option Alvin Kamara along with Kendre Miller and rookie sixth-rounder Devin Neal.