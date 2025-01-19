Fantasy Football
Cam Akers

Cam Akers News: Productive in backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 6:40pm

Akers had five carries for 39 yards in Minnesota's Wild Card-round loss to the Rams. He finished the season with 104 carries for 444 yards rushing, 14 receptions for 68 yards and five total touchdowns.

Akers played the first five games of the season with Houston (amassing 147 yards rushing) and was traded to the Vikings where he initially was third string. He soon overtook Ty Chandler as the backup to Aaron Jones and had a productive second half of the season. Akers showed some big-play ability with 232 yards rushing , 48 yards receiving and three touchdowns in his last eight games. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season, but the Vikings would seem likely to want to bring him back considering they've traded for him in consecutive seasons.

Cam Akers
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
