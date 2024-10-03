Cam Gill News: Works out with Miami

Gill (ankle) had a workout with the Dolphins on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Dolphins are looking to add edge rushing depth after Jaelan Phillips was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to a season-ending partial right ACL tear he sustained in Week 4 against the Titans. Gill spent this past training camp with the Panthers, but he was let go with an injury settlement Sept. 5 after injuring his ankle during Carolina's preseason finale. He appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Bucs in 2023 and finished with 12 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.