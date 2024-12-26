Cam Hart News: Good to go against New England

Hart (concussion) does not carry an injury designation heading into Saturday's game against the Patriots after logging a full practice Thursday.

Hart was unable to play in the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos due to a concussion he suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 15. He was able to log consecutive full practices to end the week, and he's done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Saturday's game. The rookie fifth-round pick has registered 34 tackles (25 solo), including 0.5 sacks, six pass defenses and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games.