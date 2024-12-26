Fantasy Football
Cam Hart News: Good to go against New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Hart (concussion) does not carry an injury designation heading into Saturday's game against the Patriots after logging a full practice Thursday.

Hart was unable to play in the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos due to a concussion he suffered against the Buccaneers in Week 15. He was able to log consecutive full practices to end the week, and he's done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Saturday's game. The rookie fifth-round pick has registered 34 tackles (25 solo), including 0.5 sacks, six pass defenses and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season games.

