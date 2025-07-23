Cam Jurgens Injury: Limited in practice
Jurgens (back) was a limited participant in Philadelphia's training camp session Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jurgens is still recovering from back surgery he underwent in February but is getting closer to being at full health. The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career as he made his first pro bowl and will look to build off his impressive performance during the upcoming campaign.
