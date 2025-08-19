Skattebo's hamstring injury forced him to miss New York's first two preseason games, but with a quick turnaround before Thursday's exhibition finale against the Patriots, it remains to be seen whether the rookie fourth-round pick will have a chance to suit up. Per Evan Barnes of Newsday, Daboll appeared to indicate that Skattebo will be limited in his return to practice Tuesday. Tyrone Tracy has dominated first-team reps throughout training camp and appears destined to kick off the regular season as New York's starting running back, but once fully healthy, Skattebo could compete for a role of his own. To begin, his top competition may be veteran incumbent Devin Singletary.