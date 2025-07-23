Cameron Ward News: Takes first-team reps, as expected
Ward took all of the first-team QB reps during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
While the Titans haven't officially declared Ward the starter, Davenport indicates that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is firmly in to claim the job, after the team announced Monday that Will Levis, who is now on IR, would have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder next week. Currently in the mix to back up Ward this coming season are free agent acquisitions Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.
