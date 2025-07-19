Menu
Carlton Davis Injury: Goes on active/NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

The Patriots have placed Davis (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury or illness list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Davis won't be able to practice or participate in preseason games while on the NFI list, but he can be activated whenever he's medically cleared. The veteran cornerback signed with New England in March and is expected to be one of the team's starting cornerbacks in his first year with the club.

