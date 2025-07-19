Carlton Davis Injury: Goes on active/NFI list
The Patriots have placed Davis (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury or illness list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Davis won't be able to practice or participate in preseason games while on the NFI list, but he can be activated whenever he's medically cleared. The veteran cornerback signed with New England in March and is expected to be one of the team's starting cornerbacks in his first year with the club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now